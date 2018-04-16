BOSTON (CBS) — The 1968 Boston Marathon champion celebrated the 50th anniversary of his win by returning to run again on Monday.

“It took 50 years to get here and 5 hours today but it was worth every year and every minute,” former winner Amby Burfoot told WBZ-TV.

“It was tough in the middle because you think you have a long way to go. But each mile we got closer to the finish. We got pulled in by the magnetism of the Boston finish line,” Burfoot said.

As a big name in American running himself, Burfoot was thrilled to hear an American woman won in Boston for the first time in 33 years.

“It’s fantastic to hear that Desi won. We’ve all bee rooting for her for years and years,” he said. “We were asking on the course who won and she was the first person we heard and we had a little private celebration for her.”

Burfoot also refused to say this was his last marathon. “My wife who is right beside us would like the answer to be yes. I’m not sure. I might come back in five years, we’ll see how things are going.”