YARMOUTH (CBS) – Nero, the police K-9 wounded in a shooting that left Yarmouth Police Officer Sean Gannon dead, is back on his feet and improving after surgery.

The officer and his K-9 partner were shot as a group of police officers served an arrest warrant at a home on Blueberry Lane in Marstons Mills Thursday afternoon.

nero Wounded Yarmouth Police K 9 Nero Fighting Back And Standing Strong

Injured police dog Nero continues his recovery after being shot while Yarmouth Police were serving a warrant. (Image Credit: Barnstable Police K9 Foundation)

Gannon did not survive. Nero was rushed into emergency surgery and has been recovering since.

Yarmouth Police posted Sunday morning that their “four-legged hero” is “back on his feet… fighting back and standing strong.”

seangannonwithnerocrop Wounded Yarmouth Police K 9 Nero Fighting Back And Standing Strong

Officer Sean Gannon and his K-9 Nero in 2017. (Image Credit: Yarmouth Police Department)

Later in the day, the Barnstable Police K9 Foundation shared photos of Nero. Police said Nero is “progressing with his recovery each day.”

On Sunday, Nero walked down the hallway and ate a bit on his own. The K-9 is under 24-hour law enforcement coverage.

