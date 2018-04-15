WESTWOOD (CBS) — A worker was injured while on the job at a construction site in Westwood.

According to Westwood Police, the man was helping with East Street Bridge construction when the accident occurred on Sunday.

He was pinned between two pieces of equipment, police said.

Due to bad weather, a Medflight helicopter was unable to respond and he was transported to a Boston Hosptial.

There is no word or the man’s condition or identity at this time.

According to the MBTA Police, the man is not an MBTA or Keolis employee.