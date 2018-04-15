WEATHER ALERTSlippery Roads On Sunday, Raw and Rainy Marathon Monday
  • WBZ TV

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    6:00 PMCBS Weekend News
    6:30 PMWBZ News
    7:00 PM60 Minutes
    8:00 PMThe 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Construction Worker, Local TV, Westwood

WESTWOOD (CBS) — A worker was injured while on the job at a construction site in Westwood.

According to Westwood Police, the man was helping with East Street Bridge construction when the accident occurred on Sunday.

He was pinned between two pieces of equipment, police said.

Due to bad weather, a Medflight helicopter was unable to respond and he was transported to a Boston Hosptial.

There is no word or the man’s condition or identity at this time.

According to the MBTA Police, the man is not an MBTA or Keolis employee.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s