FOXBORO (CBS) – The uncertainty surrounding Rob Gronkowski continues.

The Patriots will open their voluntary offseason workouts on Monday. But they’ll reportedly do so without their superstar tight end.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that Gronkowski will not attend the workout as he is “still considering whether to play the upcoming 2018 season.”

Schefter adds that Gronkowski and the Patriots have had “good communication” throughout the offseason.

Gronkowski won’t be the only Patriots star not on the field Monday.

Quarterback Tom Brady is returning home from a trip to Qatar. He is not expected to participate in the voluntary workouts either.