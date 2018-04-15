Boston Marathon:Live Coverage 7am on WBZ-TV, 9am on CBSBoston.com
  • WBZ TV

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    6:00 PMCBS Weekend News
    6:30 PMWBZ News
    7:00 PM60 Minutes
    8:00 PMThe 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, New England Patriots, NFL News, Rob Gronkowski

FOXBORO (CBS) – The uncertainty surrounding Rob Gronkowski continues.

The Patriots will open their voluntary offseason workouts on Monday. But they’ll reportedly do so without their superstar tight end.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that Gronkowski will not attend the workout as he is “still considering whether to play the upcoming 2018 season.”

Schefter adds that Gronkowski and the Patriots have had “good communication” throughout the offseason.

Gronkowski won’t be the only Patriots star not on the field Monday.

Quarterback Tom Brady is returning home from a trip to Qatar. He is not expected to participate in the voluntary workouts either.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s