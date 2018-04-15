BOSTON (CBS) — The convention for the Massachusetts Republican party in Worcester is just 13 days away. Chairperson Kristen Hughes joined Jon Keller on Sunday to talk about what to expect.

“We’ve got a great opportunity to really ignite and energize the grassroots of the party. No matter what happens it’s going to be a fair and transparent process at the convention,” said Hughes.

One thing that unites all Republicans, according to Hughes, is a disapproval of Elizabeth Warren. She is an “incredibly flawed public servant. She’s an incredibly flawed candidate,” said Hughes.

“Voters are looking for someone who can take on Elizabeth Warren and expose her record.”

Keller pointed out that in the past, Massachusetts Republicans have critical of Warren for her harsh rhetoric. Yet on Friday morning, President Trump tweeted that former FBI Director James Comey was a “slime ball.”

James Comey is a proven LEAKER & LIAR. Virtually everyone in Washington thought he should be fired for the terrible job he did-until he was, in fact, fired. He leaked CLASSIFIED information, for which he should be prosecuted. He lied to Congress under OATH. He is a weak and….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 13, 2018

….untruthful slime ball who was, as time has proven, a terrible Director of the FBI. His handling of the Crooked Hillary Clinton case, and the events surrounding it, will go down as one of the worst “botch jobs” of history. It was my great honor to fire James Comey! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 13, 2018

“I might not use those terms in a tweet, not that I tweet often,” said Hughes. “I think that that sort of rhetoric is something that I don’t find effective or moves the conversation forward certainly and I wouldn’t be advocating for that type of discussion or putting that out there. I think, again, candidates are going to be able to make the case that Elizabeth Warren’s hyper-partisan rhetoric hasn’t been effective for Massachusetts.”

Hughes also pointed out that changes happen locally, and she hopes Republican candidates take advantage of the recent scandals on Beacon Hill.

Each year, the Harvard Institute of Politics conducts a national poll on millennials. According to the poll, 37% plan on voting in this fall’s election and of that, 69% preferred Democrats over the 28% that preferred Republicans.

While those numbers would seem to be a problem, Hughes said competition is a good thing. “The Democrats in our delegation right now are completely unable to work across the aisle and get some real things done for Massachusetts.”

Taxes will likely be a big topic in the upcoming election. Voters are waiting on the supreme court decision on the “millionaire’s tax” idea.

“Mostly, I think that the legislature here in Massachusetts can’t be trusted with your money…The only thing we have been able to do is raise their own pay,” said Hughes.

She did speak kindly of Republican Governor Baker though, and his ability to work with both sides of the aisle.