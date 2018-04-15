BOSTON (CBS) – Thousands of runners braved the cold, the rain and even a little bit of snow to take part in this year’s Pre-Race Pasta Dinner at City Hall Plaza.

It’ll be their last big meal before they hit the road Monday morning.

“It’s been awesome. Every year I try to motivate some of the runners I know to go to the pasta dinner and it’s just – just motivate you to run the very next day,” said Isaiah Douglas, a runner from Savannah, Georgia.

Runners Brace For Cold, Rainy Marathon Monday

WBZ-TV meteorologist Pamela Gardner, emceed the event Sunday. Runners fueled up on steaming hot pasta, Italian sausages, salad and bread before the big day.

“It’s so great that they do this for the runners. It’s one of the benefits – come to Boston, welcoming everybody and having a big meal ready for us. It’s awesome,” said runner Carol Royal from Roanoke, Virginia.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh threw on a pair of gloves and helped serve up hot dinners to some cold runners.

This event is about more than just the food, especially on the fifth anniversary of the Boston Marathon bombings. It’s about the camaraderie among the runners in Boston from all over the world, empowering each other to reach the finish line on Monday.

“It’s good for everyone to get together. Even with the cold, you can just tell the camaraderie. People swapping stories from people who have done it before. It’s a good time,” said Jeff Sheleon, a spectator.