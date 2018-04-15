  • WBZ TV

    On Air Schedule:

    06:00 AMWBZ This Morning
    09:00 AMCBS News Sunday Morning
    10:30 AMFace the Nation
    11:30 AMNew England Living
    12:00 PMPaid Program
    View All Programs
By VAISHNAVEE SHARMA , Associated Press
Filed Under:Boston, Boston Marathon Bombing, Local TV, One Boston Day

BOSTON (CBS/AP) — Boston is marking the fifth anniversary of the deadly Boston Marathon bombings with solemn remembrances and charitable acts.

Democratic Mayor Marty Walsh and Republican Gov. Charlie Baker held two wreath laying ceremonies early Sunday at the spots along downtown Boylston Street where bombs killed three spectators and maimed more than 260 others on April 15, 2013.

Both were to address families and survivors at a private ceremony inside the Boston Public Library.

At 2:49 p.m., a citywide moment of silence will be observed, and the bells of Old South Church will be rung to mark the moment five years ago when the first bomb exploded. Sunday is “One Boston Day,” devoted to blood drives and acts of kindness.

Security is tight for Monday’s 122nd running of the iconic race.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s