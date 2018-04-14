  • WBZ TV

Filed Under:Boston Marathon, Semper Fi Fund

BOSTON (CBS) – It’s one of the most iconic images of the 2017 Boston Marathon: Marine Staff Sgt. Jose Luis Sanchez running towards the Finish Line on his prosthetic leg, carrying a huge American Flag. Sanchez was running in support of the Semper Fi Fund.

The Semper Fi Fund provides urgently needed resources and support for post 9/11 injured military members and their families. When the tragic events of the Boston Marathon happened five years ago, members of the Semper Fi Fund quickly volunteered to visit those injured in the bombings, helping both emotionally and financially. This year, the Semper Fi Fund became an official charity of the B.A.A.

Learn more about the Semper Fi Fund in the video above, and you can support their Boston Marathon team by visiting their official fundraising page.

