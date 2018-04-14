  • WBZ TV

BOSTON (CBS/AP) — April school vacation has arrived and state parks around Massachusetts are gearing up to help parents keep their kids busy in the coming week.

The Department of Conservation and Recreation is offering a variety of what it calls family friendly programs in the state park system, including nature hikes, wildlife observation and mansion tours.

DCR says most of the activities are free and many of the programs will be guided by agency staff.

swan Kids Bored? Massachusetts Parks Offer April Vacation Programs

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh is joined by children at the opening of the swan boats. (Image Credit: Lisa Gresci/WBZ-TV)

The list of parks offering April vacation activities covers nearly every region of the state.

Boston’s famed Swan Boats are also open for business. The 2018 season runs from Saturday through Labor Day.

During the Swan Boat opening ceremonies on Saturday, Mayor Marty Walsh raved about the parks the city has to offer.

“As you look around our parks in the city, they are beautiful,” Walsh said. “We are going to continue to work to make those investments in the park so everyone can enjoy them.”

