By Paul Burton
Filed Under:Boston Marathon, Elite Runners, Kyson Park

BOSTON (CBS) – Kyson Park is 76 years old and lives in Malibu, Calif. He plans to run the Boston Marathon barefoot.

“You don’t think about it. You just do it,” Park told WBZ-TV.

He was among Boston Marathon runners who were busy on Saturday picking up their bib numbers and buying their running gear.

kyson park Man Who Will Run Boston Marathon Barefoot Among Elite Runners

Kyson Park, 76, of Malibu, Calif., plans to run the Boston Marathon barefoot. (WBZ-TV)

Many are concerned about the weather forecast but they also realize it’s out of their control.

“I am mostly nervous about the weather. the rain the wind,” Boston Marathon runner Shaweonnes Harris said.

Jacqueline Novas is from Puerto Rico.

And this is her 8th marathon. She runs to fight cancer.

“From mile one  I am always thinking about the cause. Some day we will find a cure and we won’t have to worry about it, but until then, I can run,” Novas said.

elite runners group shot Man Who Will Run Boston Marathon Barefoot Among Elite Runners

Jacqueline Novas of Puerto Rico, left (wearing black-and-white scarf), is running her eighth marathon. (WBZ-TV)

This year marks the 5th anniversary of Boston Marathon bombings.

David Constantino remembers the day vividly.

This is his 14th consecutive Boston Marathon and says this one will be emotional.

“I want all the runners to be safe and for everyone to cross the finish line,” Constantino said.

Thousands of runners came to the finish line on Saturday because they know Sunday’s weather condition is going to be poor.

elite runners 2 Man Who Will Run Boston Marathon Barefoot Among Elite Runners

Runners picked up their bib numbers on Saturday. (WBZ-TV)

They also got a surprise visit from the some elite runners.

“I am from Oregon so this is what I’ve done 90% of my marathons in so I feel right at home,” elite runner Galen Rupp said.

Last year’s winner Edna Kipligat is happy to return to defend her title.

“I am so excited. I love the people here in Boston. They are so nice,” Kipligat said.

