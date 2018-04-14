BOSTON (CBS) – Former Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola offered insight into his decision to sign with the Miami Dolphins and Bill Belichick’s benching of Malcolm Butler in the Super Bowl during a wide-ranging interview.

Amendola spoke to Mike Reiss of ESPN during a charity event at Merrimack College on Friday. The wide receiver said he realized early in free agency that New England’s offer “wasn’t going to really come close” to the competition.

On the subject of playing for Bill Belichick, Amendola told the crowd that he’s the “best coach to ever coach the game.” But he also told ESPN that playing for the Patriots isn’t all rainbows and butterflies.

“It’s not easy, that’s for sure. He’s an a—— sometimes,” said Amendola. “There were a lot of things I didn’t like about playing for him, but I must say, the things I didn’t like were all in regards to getting the team better, and I respected him.”

When it comes to Butler being benched in the team’s Super Bowl loss to Philadelphia, it’s clear Amendola wanted Butler on the field.

“I have my thoughts about it because I was out there putting my blood, sweat and tears out on the field that night, and one of our best players wasn’t on the field,” he told Reiss. “To tell you the truth, I don’t know why. I did ask, but I didn’t get any answers.”

Amendola signed a 2-year, $12 million contract with the Miami Dolphins in the offseason after a successful tenure in New England.