By Yadires Nova-Salcedo
April 14, 2018
This year’s Boston Marathon is this coming Monday, April 16 and because WBZ is your official marathon station… on this edition of Centro, we tell you about some special runners that will be part of this year’s race. Boston Marathon bombings hero, the man with the cowboy hat Carlos Arredondo will be running for the very first time. He will be doing it in support of the Arredondo Family Foundation, a non-profit he and his wife Melida Arredondo created to help military families who experience suicide and offer scholarships for military siblings. WBZ’s Yadires Nova-Salcedo talks with Carlos Arredondo and Melanie Myers, another Boston Marathon runner in support of the foundation. Tune in!

NOTE: You can watch both the English and Spanish versions of Centro anytime, visiting our website http://www.cbsboston.com/centro

FOR MORE INFORMATION:
BOSTON MARATHON 2018
Arredondo Family Foundation
617-979-6275
ArredondoFoundation.org
info@ArredondoFoundation.org
Twitter: @AFFdtn
FB: ArredondoFamilyFoundation

