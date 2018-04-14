BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts politicians weighed in on the recent air strikes in Syria by the United States and its European allies, in response to a suspected chemical weapons attack at the hands of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh told WBZ-TV Saturday afternoon, “I think it’s our role as a world power to make sure we respond when we have to respond.”

The United States, along with France and the United Kingdom, fired more than 100 missiles, targeting and destroying Syria’s suspected chemical weapons storage facilities. President Donald Trump ordered the strikes after more than 40 Syrians died in a suspected chlorine gas attack last week.

In a tweet, U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren called the chemical attacks on civilians in Syria “horrifying” and “a clear violation of international law.”

Warren tweeted “the U.S. should be part of a planned, coordinated multilateral effort. The Constitution gives Congress the power to authorize military action. If @realDonaldTrump wants to expand American military involvement in Syria’s civil war, he must seek approval from Congress – & provide a comprehensive strategy with clear goals & a plan to achieve them.”

Walsh said he supports the latest strikes, given that innocent lives are at risk.

“If it takes out those plants that will prevent little kids to get doused with chlorine, then I’m fully supportive of it. But I think they need to have a plan,” said Walsh.

The missile strike deepened the divide between the United States and Russia, a Syrian ally.

Massachusetts Congressman Seth Moulton also tweeted on the issue.

“Anyone who uses chemical weapons should be stopped. That includes Assad and the Russians. But we’ve seen this before, we’ve tried this response before, and it clearly failed,” Moulton tweeted. “We need a strategy, Mr. President, not a series of contradictory tweets.”

As hundreds of thousands of people make their way into Boston for Marathon Monday, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker told WBZ Radio the tension overseas shouldn’t impact the big race.

“The marathon is a big, domestic event and, in some respects, a global event. There are no messages coming from anywhere that there are any threats to this race,” said Baker.