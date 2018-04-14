BOSTON (CBS) – Proceeds from a raffle at Saturday night’s playoff game between the Boston Bruins and Toronto Maple Leafs will be donated to the family of slain Yarmouth Police Officer Sean Gannon.

The Boston Bruins Foundation will donate its portion of the 50/50 raffle to Gannon’s family. The K-9 officer was shot and killed Thursday while serving a search warrant.

A similar raffle in Game 1 allowed the Bruins to donate $200,000 to the Humboldt Broncos.

Tickets can be purchased at the game and online through the start of the third period.

Boston leads the first round playoff series 1-0 after a dominating performance in Game 1. Saturday night’s game gets underway at 8 p.m.