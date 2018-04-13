ANDOVER (CBS) – One man is in police custody and officers are still searching for two others after a pursuit through three towns overnight.

State Police said it started around 11:20 p.m. in Lawrence when police there asked for help looking for a gray Dodge Caravan after a man was kidnapped by two armed men.

Officers found the minivan and the victim a short time later on Granada Way in Andover, but the two suspects ran off and a massive search was launched that included K-9 units and a helicopter.

Everyone living in the search area was ordered to stay in their homes and to lock their doors. Just after midnight, neighbors were informed there was no more threat.

Police then started searching for a black Chrysler 300 believed to be related to the kidnapping. It was spotted on Route 110 in Lawrence at about 12:22 a.m. Troopers went after it, the car stopped on Avon Street in Lowell and three men inside ran away.

One of those men was captured, but the two others still have not been tracked down.

No names have been released and there’s no word yet on any charges at this point in the investigation.