MILTON (CBS) – An employee of the Cunningham Elementary School is accused of indecent assault and battery on a child on school grounds.

John O’Connor, 55, of Milton was ordered held on $10,000 cash bail by Judge Diane Moriarty during his arraignment Friday in Quincy District Court.

A plea of not guilty was entered on his behalf. O’Connor is charged with indecent assault and battery of a person under the age of 14. He was arrested by Milton Police Friday morning.

It was unclear Friday what position O’Connor held at the school.

If O’Connor posts bail, conditions of release would include no contact with the victim and victim’s family, stay away from victim’s residence, no unsupervised contact with children under 16, other than his own children and comply with any and all orders from the state Department of Children and Families.

O’Connor is due back in court on June 1.

In a statement on April 5, Milton Public School Superintendent Mary Gormley said a staff member at the Cunningham Elementary
School was placed on leave after a reported allegation.

She did not name O’Connor at the time or his position and said the school district is cooperating with the police investigation.

