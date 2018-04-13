BOSTON (CBS) – A Massachusetts hockey player was devastated after finding out one of his best friends was killed in the deadly bus crash in Canada last week.

Cole McBride plays right wing for Merrimack College.

His friend, Stephen Wrack, was one of 16 people killed when the Humboldt Broncos hockey team’s bus crashed in rural Saskatchewan.

McBride talked about how he’ll remember his friend.

“He was a great guy, just loved hockey and just loved what he did. I mean I miss him a lot already, but kind of hard to put it into words,” McBride said.

McBride spent several hours Thursday collecting money for families affected by the crash.

More than $10 million has been raised through a GoFundMe page.