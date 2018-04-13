BOSTON (CBS) — David Price won’t have to worry about pitching in the cold again.

The Red Sox have pushed the lefty back one day, and Price will now start Boston’s series opener against the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim on Tuesday. Price was initially scheduled to pitch Boston’s Marathon Monday matinee against the Baltimore Orioles, but he’ll get an extra day of rest after leaving his previous start with a “sensation” in his left hand.

Price threw in the outfield at Fenway Park on Thursday, less than a day after he was removed from his start against the Yankees after one ineffective inning. New York hit Price hard, scoring four runs off three hits and two walks, tagging the lefty for his first loss of the season. He told reporters on Thursday that his hand was simply numb during his Wednesday night start due to the frigid temps at Fenway. He told manager Alex Cora that he could start on Monday, but the Boston skipper opted to give his No. 2 starter a little extra rest.

“I just decided, for my sake, just push him back and make sure everything is fine,” Cora told reporters Thursday. “He is fine, but I’d rather give him one more day and he’ll pitch Tuesday.”

As for Boston’s four-game set against the Orioles, Brian Johnson will start in Price’s place on Monday, weather permitting. Eduardo Rodriguez will get the nod to start the series on Friday night, Hector Velazquez will follow on Saturday and ace Chris Sale will take the mound on Sunday.