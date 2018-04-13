CONCORD (CBS) – A controversial right-wing group has received a permit to hold a “Free Speech Rally” on Monday at Minuteman National Historical Park in Concord.

The Proud Boys of New England were issued a permit that allows them to congregate for the rally from 3-6 p.m. on Patriots Day.

“The group requested the permit under the first amendment of the United States Constitution which grants all citizens the rights to freedom of speech,” police said in a statement.

On its Facebook page, Proud Boys of England describes itself as “proud Western chauvinists who, like the founding fathers of New England, refuse to apologize for creating the modern World.”

Concord Police said the department is working with others in town to ensure everyone at the event will be safe.

“The Town of Concord supports the right to assemble and the right to free speech,” police said. “The Town, the Concord Police Department, and the National Park Service are working together so that the gathering goes smoothly.”