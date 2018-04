LOWELL (CBS) – Lowell High School is closed again on Thursday as the school deals with more gas leak issues.

Inspectors need more time to check and repair problems that caused gas leaks in the building in recent days.

The school was also closed Wednesday. Students evacuated Tuesday due to a leak in the field house.

Last week students went home early after a pool heater caused a gas leak.

Lowell has plans for a new high school. A meeting will be held tonight to discuss the plans.