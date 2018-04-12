BOSTON (CBS) – With just months to go before his potential re-election, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker remains the most popular governor in the United States, according to a new poll.

The Morning Consult survey puts Baker’s approval rating at 71 percent, with only 16 percent disapproving. Baker also came out on top in the last Morning Consult poll released in late 2017.

The top 10 most popular governors according to the poll are all Republicans. Coming in behind Baker is Maryland’s Larry Hogan. Vermont’s Phil Scott and New Hampshire’s Chris Sununu join Baker in the top 5.

A New England governor takes the title of least popular governor. Morning Consult has Connecticut Gov. Dan Malloy with a 72 percent disapproval rating. Maine’s Paul LePage and Rhode Island’s Gina Raimondo are also in the bottom 10.

Former Patrick Administration finance secretary Jay Gonzalez, former Newton Mayor Setti Warren and former lieutenant governor nominee Bob Massie are all running for the Democratic nomination.