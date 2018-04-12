Filed Under:Boston Marathon, Elmwood School, Hopkinton, Local TV

HOPKINTON (CBS) – The Kenyans have arrived in Hopkinton and that means the Boston Marathon is just days away.

Kenya’s team of elite runners made their annual visit to the Elmwood Elementary School Thursday with a lively pep rally in the gym and a memorable group run with third-graders outside afterwards.

The group of ten runners – which included defending champions Edna Kipligat and Geoffrey Kirui and 2015 winner Caroline Rotich – also visited a classroom and took questions from students about the Kenyans’ training, their culture and their homeland.

Third graders spend part of the school year learning about Kenya and its culture to prepare for the event, which is known at Elmwood as “Kenya Day.”

The Elmwood School event began in 1992 when 150 students welcomed three-time Boston Marathon champion Ibrahim Hussein and his Kenyan teammates.

The school is 1.3 miles away from the starting line in Hopkinton.

