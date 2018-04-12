BOSTON (CBS) – An independent investigator will work to determine what caused a Boston fire truck ladder to collapse onto a home in Mattapan during a Wednesday night fire.

Firefighters were trying to knock down flames on Duke Street. The bucket was about two feet above the roof when the top portion of the ladder buckled.

A firefighter who was in the bucket when it collapsed was able to climb onto the roof. The truck is 13 years old and is a spare, because the normal truck is currently being repaired.

“Thank goodness he was able to get out,” said Boston Fire Commissioner Joseph Finn.

Finn said it is too premature to say what took place. He added that reserve fleets are just like the front line and are well-maintained.

The fire commissioner called the incident an “anomaly.” Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said the plan for the city is to rebuild a new fleet of trucks, making sure the equipment has top technology.

“We have some issues here where we’re trying to catch up,” said Walsh.