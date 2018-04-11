Deniol is a sweet and social boy of Hispanic descent. He makes friends easily and his favorite activity is playing sports, especially basketball and soccer. He also enjoys playing video games. Deniol is very comfortable talking and playing with adults and children of all ages. He also adapts quickly to new environments.

Legally freed for adoption, Deniol is looking for a loving family that can provide him with support, structure and consistency. An ideal family will also be able to advocate for his needs, and help him utilize appropriate community services. Although his social worker believes that he will do well in a family of any constellation, with or without children, she believes that he will do particularly well in a family where he can have siblings. A family who enjoys being active would also be a good match for Deniol.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday’s Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday’s Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.