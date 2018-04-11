  • WBZ TVOn Air

BOSTON (CBS) – A fire truck malfunction caused a tower ladder to collapse onto a home on Duke Street Wednesday night.

A firefighter, who was on the ladder when it collapsed onto the three story building, was able to climb onto the roof.

Fire Commissioner Joe Finn called the incident a “major structural fail of the truck.”

“It’s too early to tell what caused the ladder to fail, thank goodness that no one was injured,” Finn said.

ladder11 Tower Ladder Collapses Onto Mattapan Home During Fire

A ladder truck failed at a fire in Mattapan (WBZ-TV)

A crane will be brought in to remove the ladder from the house.

Finn says the truck is 13 years old and is a spare, because the normal truck is currently being repaired.

The incident is under investigation.

There was heavy smoke on the third floor when firefighters responded to 9 Duke Street at about 7:40 p.m. All residents were safely evacuated and the fire was quickly knocked down.

Fifteen people were displaced in the fire. No injuries were reported.

