BOSTON (CBS) – A fire truck malfunction caused a tower ladder to collapse onto a home on Duke Street Wednesday night.

A firefighter, who was on the ladder when it collapsed onto the three story building, was able to climb onto the roof.

Fire Commissioner Joe Finn called the incident a “major structural fail of the truck.”

“It’s too early to tell what caused the ladder to fail, thank goodness that no one was injured,” Finn said.

A crane will be brought in to remove the ladder from the house.

Finn says the truck is 13 years old and is a spare, because the normal truck is currently being repaired.

The incident is under investigation.

There was heavy smoke on the third floor when firefighters responded to 9 Duke Street at about 7:40 p.m. All residents were safely evacuated and the fire was quickly knocked down.

Fifteen people were displaced in the fire. No injuries were reported.