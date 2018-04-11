WALTHAM (CBS) – A driver was seriously injured after a piece of metal came crashing through their windshield on Route 128.

The incident happened around 11 a.m. in Waltham near Exit 26. A piece of debris, believed to be a metal piece from a tractor trailer designed to hold a tire mud flap in place, flew through the windshield of a Honda Odyssey.

The driver was taken by ambulance to Mass General Hospital. State Police said the driver suffered facial injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

It is not known which truck the debris came off of. Police said it is possible the item was already in the road and was kicked up by another vehicle.