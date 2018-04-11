Filed Under:Connor Williams, New England Patriots, NFL, NFL Draft, Sports News, Tackle

BOSTON (CBS) — There’s little doubt that the Patriots need to add a tackle to their roster this offseason, and they’re certainly considering some of the best prospects in this year’s draft.

We’ve heard speculation about the Patriots’ having interest in Notre Dame’s Mike McGlinchey, but the team on Wednesday will be hosting another potential first-rounder in Foxboro.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Connor Williams is visiting the Patriots. The 6-foot-5, 320-pound tackle out of Texas is considered one of the top tackles available in the 2018 draft.

NFL.com put a prospect grade on Williams that projects him to have a “chance to become NFL starter.” Analyst Lance Zierlein  noted that Williams’ play last year was a step back from his work the previous season, but wrote, “If he regains his 2016 form, he will be a good NFL starter. If not, he’ll be an average NFL starter.”

Pro Football Focus has Williams ranked as the second-best tackle prospect in the draft, behind McGlinchey.

gettyimages 858758468 Report: Patriots Hosting Connor Williams, Offensive Tackle Out Of Texas

Connor Williams of the Texas Longhorns (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

“Scrap Williams’ injury-riddled 2017 tape and go back to his sophomore year,” PFF’s Michael Renner wrote. “That season he was utterly dominant and allowed only four pressures all season. Not many true sophomores are capable of the level of play we saw from Williams in 2016, as he flashed all the tools necessary to be a high-level tackle in the NFL.

Mike Mayock has Williams listed as the third-best tackle prospect, behind McGlinchey and Oklahoma’s Orlando Brown.

The Patriots own two picks in the first round — No. 23 overall and No. 31 overall — as well as two picks in the second round — No. 43 overall and No. 63 overall.

The Patriots looked to the Longhorns to make their top pick in the 2015 draft, when they selected Malcom Brown at No. 32 overall.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s