BOSTON (CBS) — There’s little doubt that the Patriots need to add a tackle to their roster this offseason, and they’re certainly considering some of the best prospects in this year’s draft.

We’ve heard speculation about the Patriots’ having interest in Notre Dame’s Mike McGlinchey, but the team on Wednesday will be hosting another potential first-rounder in Foxboro.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Connor Williams is visiting the Patriots. The 6-foot-5, 320-pound tackle out of Texas is considered one of the top tackles available in the 2018 draft.

Speaking of the #Patriots, they are hosting #Texas OT Connor Williams today, I’m told. With two picks in the first round — and after watching Nate Solder leave for #NYG in free agency — this makes sense to explore. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 11, 2018

NFL.com put a prospect grade on Williams that projects him to have a “chance to become NFL starter.” Analyst Lance Zierlein noted that Williams’ play last year was a step back from his work the previous season, but wrote, “If he regains his 2016 form, he will be a good NFL starter. If not, he’ll be an average NFL starter.”

Pro Football Focus has Williams ranked as the second-best tackle prospect in the draft, behind McGlinchey.

“Scrap Williams’ injury-riddled 2017 tape and go back to his sophomore year,” PFF’s Michael Renner wrote. “That season he was utterly dominant and allowed only four pressures all season. Not many true sophomores are capable of the level of play we saw from Williams in 2016, as he flashed all the tools necessary to be a high-level tackle in the NFL.

Mike Mayock has Williams listed as the third-best tackle prospect, behind McGlinchey and Oklahoma’s Orlando Brown.

The Patriots own two picks in the first round — No. 23 overall and No. 31 overall — as well as two picks in the second round — No. 43 overall and No. 63 overall.

The Patriots looked to the Longhorns to make their top pick in the 2015 draft, when they selected Malcom Brown at No. 32 overall.