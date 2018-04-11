  • WBZ TVOn Air

Boston (AP) — New York Yankees designated hitter Tyler Austin has rushed the mound after being hit by a pitch from Boston Red Sox reliever Joe Kelly, and both players began punching away in a bench-clearing brawl at Fenway Park.

The bitter rivals tangled Wednesday night, adding another chapter to a long history that has included some memorable brawls.

The benches cleared briefly in the third inning after Austin’s spikes clipped Brock Holt’s leg on a slide into second base. Holt took issue with the contact and they exchanged words before being separated.

brawl Yankees, Red Sox Fight At Fenway

Mitch Moreland #18 of the Red Sox, right, works to separate Joe Kelly #56 and Tyler Austin #26 of the New York Yankees (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Then in the seventh, with the Yankees leading 10-6, Kelly hit Austin in the side with a 2-1 pitch clocked at 98 mph. Austin slammed his bat on the plate, then threw it down and took four steps toward the mound while hollering. Kelly waved Austin at him, and things quickly escalated.

The scuffle spilled across the filled before it broke up in front of the Boston dugout on the first base side, with Yankees sluggers Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton pushing the pile. Yankees hitting coach Marcus Thames used both hands to shove Austin all the way across the infield toward the New York dugout.

Austin, Kelly and Yankees third base coach Phil Nevin were ejected.

It was the second bench-clearing brawl of the day in the majors. Colorado star Nolan Arenado charged the mound after being a pitch from San Diego’s Luis Perdomo threw a pitch behind him.

