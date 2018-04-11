BOSTON (CBS) — With Jimmy Garoppolo long gone and with Tom Brady entering his age 41 season, the need for the Patriots to find their “quarterback of the future” seems to be a rather pressing one.

While it’s unclear which quarterback might be the one who’s burdened with those heavy expectations, we do know the Patriots are taking a long look at Mike White out of Western Kentucky.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport noted that Patriots director of player personnel Nick Caserio put White through a workout this week, and NBC Sports Boston’s Phil Perry added that it was the second time the Patriots had gotten a first-hand look at White this offseason.

Know Nick Caserio made it out to the Western Kentucky pro day. If he also put White through a private workout, that's a good deal of homework done on the 6-4, 225-pound QB with the huge arm. https://t.co/p5G4cLBY7E — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) April 11, 2018

White has three years of starting experience at the collegiate level — first at South Florida in 2014 and then the last two seasons with Western Kentucky. In his two seasons for the Hilltoppers, he completed 66.4 percent of his passes for 8,540 yards, 63 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. He averaged 9.3 yards per attempt, and he rushed for six touchdowns.

NFL.com projects White to be a round three or four pick, saying he “has QB3 potential with a shot to move up the ladder as a backup.”

The list of other quarterbacks who could draw interest from the Patriots in the draft is long, including Lamar Jackson, Baker Mayfield, Mason Rudolph, Kyle Lauletta, and Alex McGough, among others.