BOSTON (CBS) — Many expect the Patriots will draft a quarterback in the upcoming NFL Draft, someone to fill the void left by the Jimmy Garoppolo trade as Tom Brady’s eventual successor.

And they may be zeroing in on a former Heisman Trophy winner to do so.

According to Bleacher Report’s Mike Freeman, a source told him that the Patriots are the NFL team that has expressed the most interest in Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson:

Lamar Jackson’s popularity is continuing to rise. Rapidly. Sources with teams that have interviewed the Louisville quarterback in the weeks after the combine tell B/R they have been impressed with his intelligence and football acumen. The sources also believe the Patriots are the team most interested in Jackson.

Jackson won the Heisman in 2016 when he threw 30 touchdowns and ran for 21 more, leading the Cardinals to a 9-4 season that included a loss to LSU in the Citrus Bowl. He followed that up with a 45 touchdown season (27 passing, 18 rushing) with 5,261 total yards in 2017.

Director of Player Personnel Nick Caserio got a first-hand look at Jackson at his pro day, and with five picks in the first three rounds (including a pair of first rounders), it’s certainly possible that the Patriots could draft the dynamic quarterback at the end of the moenth.