NEW BEDFORD (CBS) — A man was found dead after a fire tore through a New Bedford home on Wednesday morning.

Firefighters responded to the Potter Street house around 7:15 a.m. and found the two-story building fully engulfed in flames. They were able to quickly extinguish the fire, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office.

“One individual who was upstairs at the time the fire started did die in the fire,” said the DA. He was identified as 21-year-old Jackson Leahy.

No one else was injured.

Investigators believe the fire started in the living room and “was likely caused by improper disposal of smoking materials.”

The State Fire Marshall’s Office will continue the investigation.