BOSTON (CBS) — A man was stabbed on Causeway Street Tuesday night, not far from where concert goers would be leaving the TD Garden after the Pink concert.

Boston Police said officers responded to the area of 10 Causeway Street around 10:40 p.m. and found a man in his 50’s with life-threatening stab wounds.

He was transported to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The victim has not been identified and there is no word of any arrests at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Boston Police Homicide Unit at 617-343-4470.