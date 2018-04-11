WRENTHAM (CBS) – The Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey company is hoping that a stolen life-sized statue of its founder will be returned to its rightful home – in Wrentham.

Wrentham police said the plastic statue of Jack Daniel was taken from a front porch on East Street on Friday.

“It has sentimental value to the owners and they would simply like it returned,” police said.

The Jack Daniel’s company did its part to help in a video to its nearly 17 million Facebook fans on Tuesday. Master Distiller Jeff Arnett, standing next to a different statue of Daniel, makes a personal appeal for the Wrentham statue’s safe return.

“I’m just hoping that in the spirit of friendship, folks will do the right thing,” Arnett said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wrentham police detectives at (508) 384-2121