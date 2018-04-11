CARVER (CBS) – A fire that destroyed the historic home of a Carver firefighter is considered accidental but remains under investigation, the fire chief said.

And a GoFundMe page created by the Carver Firefighter’s Association to help the family of Steven Blanchard had raised more than $10,000 as of 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

“The Blanchards lost all of their possessions in the fire,” the page reads.

No injuries were reported in the fire on Monday afternoon.

Blanchard is a 26-year veteran of the Carver Fire Department, and also worked as a former dispatcher. His son, Tim, also works as a Carver firefighter.

Both father and son were among the 47 Carver firefighters and officers who responded to a report of a structure fire in the area of South Main Street shortly after 3 p.m. Monday. Fifteen firefighters provided mutual aid from Plymouth, Wareham, Middleboro and Plympton.

When firefighters arrived, they found flames billowing from the more than 250-year-old home.

“The home was built in the 1750s and was of balloon-type construction, making the fire spread through the entire structure,” Carver Fire Chief Mark Weston said in a statement. “Firefighters worked feverishly for well over an hour to control the blaze, trying to save the home and belongings.”

A total of 31,000 gallons of water was shuttled into the fire scene from a water supply set up by Carver Engine 2 on Meadow Street.

Weston said his department is working with Blanchard’s family, as they lost “generations” of family heirlooms, “to assist in any way possible and get them back on their feet.”

“Please keep our fellow firefighter and his family in your thoughts and prayers as they try to recover from this tragedy,” he said.