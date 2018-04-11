Filed Under:Brockton, Latarsha Sanders, Local TV

BROCKTON, Mass. (AP) — Prosecutors say a Massachusetts mother charged with fatally stabbing her two sons with a kitchen knife may have done it for money and potential notoriety.

The Enterprise reports that prosecutors said during 43-year-old Latarsha Sanders’ arraignment Tuesday the Brockton woman had planned to set up an online fundraiser for her family and got a post office box for “fan mail” shortly before she allegedly stabbed her sons in February.

Latarsha Sanders in court on February 6, 2018 (WBZ-TV)

Prosecutors say Sanders’ has also urged family members to give interviews while she is being held without bail.

Sanders previously told officers she stabbed 8-year-old Edson Brito and 5-year-old La’son Brito in their apartment as part of a failed Voodoo ritual. The elder boy had been stabbed at least 70 times.

Sanders pleaded not guilty. Her lawyer did not comment.

