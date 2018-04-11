BOSTON (CBS) – The public is being asked to help track down a pit bull that was stolen from the Animal Rescue League of Boston.

Shelter employees say a 55-year-old man and a woman came in on Sunday around 3 p.m. and expressed interest in adopting a white and gray pit bull-type dog named Nick. The pair took the dog for a walk and never returned.

The man left his Massachusetts ID with the Animal Rescue staff before leaving with the dog. Boston Police and Boston Animal Control have been contacted about the theft.

The suspect is described as 5’9” tall with dark complexion. He was last seen wearing black pants, a blue hoodie, a tan jacket, Red Sox hat and glasses.

Anyone who spots Nick or the suspect is asked to call 911 immediately and not approach them. The shelter says its goal is to have the dog returned safely.