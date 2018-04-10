REVERE (CBS) – A woman who was the victim in a hit-and-run in Revere has died, sources told WBZ-TV’s Anna Meiler.

The 46-year-old woman, who has not been identified, was hit by an SUV on Revere Beach Parkway around 8:30 p.m. Monday. The driver took off.

State Police initially said the woman had died, but they later reported she was resuscitated and in critical condition at Massachusetts General Hospital. Sources told Meiler she later passed away.

Sources also told WBZ police found the SUV and the driver, who has not been identified.

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.

Police are still asking anyone who saw anything to give them a call at 781-284-0038.