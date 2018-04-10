  • WBZ TVOn Air

Filed Under:Fatal Crash, Hampton Falls, Local TV, New Hampshire, Teen Killed

HAMPTON FALLS, N.H. (AP) — Police say a 16-year-old driver in New Hampshire has crashed into a median on Interstate 95 and died.

Police say he left the road just prior to the Route 84 overpass in Hampton Falls about 5:20 p.m. Monday. His van continued into the median and struck a cement bridge support.

A teenager was killed after his car crashed into a median on I-95 in Hampton Falls, New Hampshire (WBZ-TV)

The teen was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said he was Durham, but did not release his name.

Several southbound lanes of the interstate were closed for a couple of hours while the crash was investigated.

Police are investigating the crash.

