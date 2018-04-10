  • WBZ TVOn Air

Filed Under:Criminal Justice System, Meek Mill, Michael Rubin, Patriots, Robert Kraft

BOSTON (CBS) – New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft visited incarcerated rapper Meek Mill behind bars Tuesday afternoon.

CBS Philly was there as Kraft made the surprise visit with Philadelphia 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin at the medium-security state prison in Chester, Pennsylvania.

kraft Robert Kraft Visits Rapper Meek Mill Behind Bars

Robert Kraft & Michael Rubin (Photo by: CBSPhilly)

The two billionaires are the latest famous names to show support of the 30-year-old performer.

Last November, Judge Genece Brinkley sentenced Meek Mill to upwards of 4 years in prison for probation violations on a nearly 10-year-old gun charge. His sentencing sparked a public outcry.

rob kraft Robert Kraft Visits Rapper Meek Mill Behind Bars

Robert Kraft spoke to press about criminal justice reform. (Photo by: CBSPhilly)

Following the meeting at the prison, Kraft pushed for change. “We have to do something with criminal justice reform. This kind of case, to be in a situation like this, it’s really bad,” said Kraft, adding that Mill is “a great guy.”

While Mill’s supporters say the punishment outweighs the crime, others argue that he has been given several chances to stay out of trouble.

The State Supreme Court is now handling the merits of the case.

