BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox will look to win their ninth straight on Tuesday night when they start a three-game series against the New York Yankees at Fenway Park.

But the Boston lineup will be without one of their hottest bats with shortstop Xander Bogaerts landing on the disabled list with a foot injury. Brock Holt will take his spot in the Boston lineup on Tuesday, so Whitney Houston will be heard at least a few times throughout the tilt.

Here’s the full Red Sox lineup for Tuesday’s series opener against New York:

1. Mookie Betts, RF

2. Andrew Benintendi, LF

3. Hanley Ramirez, 1B

4. J.D. Martinez, DH

5. Rafael Devers, 3B

6. Eduardo Nunez, 2B

7. Jackie Bradley, Jr., CF

8. Christian Vazquez, C

9. Brock Holt, SS

— Chris Sale, SP

Sale is still looking for his first win of the season after earning no decisions in his first two starts of the year. He’s allowed just one earned run in 11 innings pitched while striking out 15 batters.

Here’s the lineup the 5-5 Yankees will send out to go against Sale:

1. Neil Walker, 2B

2. Aaron Judge, RF

3. Giancarlo Stanton, LF

4. Gary Sanchez, DH

5. Didi Gregorius, SS

6. Tyler Austin, 1B

7. Miguel Andujar, 3B

8. Austin Romine, C

9. Shane Robinson, CF

— Luis Severino, SP

Severino is 2-0 with a 1.38 ERA for New York to start the season, but is 2-4 with a 4.32 ERA in eight career appearances (seven starts) against Boston. Andrew Benintendi is hitting just .161 for the season, but is 6-for-14 with a pair of homers in his career against Severino.