BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts is earning top marks again in reading and math.

According to test results released Tuesday by “The Nation’s Report Card,” students in Massachusetts did better than anywhere else.

In math, 53 percent of fourth graders were at or above proficient, as were 50 percent of eighth graders. In reading, 51 percent of fourth graders scored proficient or higher, with 49 percent of eighth graders earning the same mark.

Boston stood out among large districts to take the tests.

According to Gov. Charlie Baker’s office, this is the seventh straight time Bay State students have scored first or tied for first on the National Assessment of Educational Progress tests.

“Massachusetts is proud to be a national leader in education,” the governor said in a statement. “I am pleased to see our students, teachers and schools scoring high marks once again, including record scores for Hispanic and black students.”