  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMJudge Judy
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Education, Local TV

BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts is earning top marks again in reading and math.

According to test results released Tuesday by “The Nation’s Report Card,” students in Massachusetts did better than anywhere else.

In math, 53 percent of fourth graders were at or above proficient, as were 50 percent of eighth graders. In reading, 51 percent of fourth graders scored proficient or higher, with 49 percent of eighth graders earning the same mark.

Boston stood out among large districts to take the tests.

According to Gov. Charlie Baker’s office, this is the seventh straight time Bay State students have scored first or tied for first on the National Assessment of Educational Progress tests.

“Massachusetts is proud to be a national leader in education,” the governor said in a statement. “I am pleased to see our students, teachers and schools scoring high marks once again, including record scores for Hispanic and black students.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s