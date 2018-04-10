HUDSON (AP) — The Middlesex District Attorney’s office is investigating the death of an infant in Hudson.

Hudson police department officers responded to a 911 call reporting an unresponsive infant on Church Street.

The baby was pronounced dead at an area hospital. The Office of The Chief Medical Examiner is determining the cause and manner of the infant’s death.

State police and the district attorney’s office are investigating.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)