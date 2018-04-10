HYANNIS (CBS) — Police are looking for a pit bull that ran off after biting a man overnight.

Around 12:50 a.m. on Tuesday, Barnstable police responded to 911 call reporting a dog bite at an Anthony Drive home in Hyannis. Responders found a 22-year-old man had bite marks on both his forearms.

“The dog was aggressive and was preventing access to the victim by Hyannis Rescue personnel,” said police.

Eventually, the dog, Zeus, ran off but has not been seen since. He is described as a medium-sized, brown and white pit bull with a collar.

If you see the dog, please call Barnstable Police at 508-775-0812 or 911, or animal control at 508-790-6274.

Police said, “Do not attempt to approach or make contact with the dog in any way.”