  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:30 PMJeopardy!
    8:00 PMNCIS
    9:00 PMElton John: I'm Still Standing - A Grammy Salute
    11:00 PMWBZ News
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
By David Wade
Filed Under:Boston Marathon Bombing, David Wade, first responders, studying explosives

BOSTON (CBS) – For first responders, knowing the characteristics of different kinds of explosives can lead them to the bomber, which is why there was a special training session held Tuesday.

With the five year anniversary of the Boston Marathon Bombings just a few days away, the importance of that information is profound.

“We give them knowledge on explosives: certain types of explosives, commercial explosives, military explosives, homemade explosives,” said Sergeant William Qualls of the State Police Bomb Squad.

responders First Responders Train To Identify Different Kinds Of Explosives

First responders attending the special training session. (WBZ-TV)

The session was held for local police, fire investigators, state police, and the FBI to be better able to investigate and prosecute bomb makers and bomb setters.

FBI Bomb Technician Geoff Raby lead the session at Fort Devens. He and other technicians set off 17 types of explosives so that the first responders can learn to recognize the different characteristics of a variety of bombs.

bomb2 First Responders Train To Identify Different Kinds Of Explosives

(WBZ-TV)

“I’m a firm believer that that is a current threat, that improvised explosives are definitely things we need to be concerned with,” Geoff said.

“We are trying to answer all the relevant questions: who, what, when, where, why and how,” Sergeant Qualls says. “Ultimately that’ll lead to the individual or individuals who made these devices and set these devices.”

We saw that five years ago after the Marathon Bombings.

“As a fire investigator its really important for us to be able to respond to a post blast scene and know what to do and who to call,” Lunenberg Fire Department Captain Ken Jones said.

bomb First Responders Train To Identify Different Kinds Of Explosives

First responders learned the characteristics of each different explosive. (WBZ-TV)

“It helps us in our investigative procedures and what to look for, so these demonstrations are important,” Dudley Fire Dept. Chief, Dean Kochanowski said.

Tuesday’s training session is part of a three day program that includes examining bomb debris, learning how to secure a bomb site, and how to interview witnesses.

“We get better over time. The more scenes you encounter, the better you get at prosecuting these scenes,” Sergeant Qualls said.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s