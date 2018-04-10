BOSTON (CBS) – A woman says she bought fake tickets to the Pink show at the TD Garden. The concertgoer says she thought she did everything right. She took a photo with the seller, got his name and purchased them in a public place.

WBZ-TV’s Juli McDonald only had to wait a few minutes near the ticket counter to find multiple people who had been scammed online. At Monday’s Pink concert there were close to 100 who learned their tickets were fake – which can be normal for a huge show.

Crowds flooded the Garden Monday and Tuesday for Pink and for most, it was a night of all cheers, but some found themselves in tears, having bought counterfeit tickets from deceptive sellers and websites.

“We found out we were scammed,” one woman said.

“Everything on the page said Ticketmaster so I assumed it was through Ticketmaster but it wasn’t,” another woman said.

“We paid $525 for those tickets,” said Sue McHale of Pelham, NH. “When they said we couldn’t get in, I was totally devastated.”

Outside the Monday show, Susan from Saugus learned the disappointed fans beside her had the exact same story. “I met in a public place, I went with my husband. My husband took a picture of the transaction,” Susan H. said. “We did meet four other people it happened to. We compared notes, pictures. She had a picture, I had a picture.”

At least three groups say they met up with the same seller. Now Boston Police would like help identifying him as they remind all fans to shop with caution.

If you do buy tickets online, one option is to see if the seller will meet you at the door to verify they are legit. Sites like Ticketmaster have transfer programs for safe sending.