BOSTON (CBS) — Xander Bogaerts opened the season on fire, but now he’ll have to sit out for more than a week due to injury.

NBC Sports Boston’s Evan Drellich reported Monday that Bogaerts will be placed on the 10-day disabled list after suffering an injury in Sunday’s game against the Rays.

Xander Bogaerts is wearing a boot. He is heading to the 10-day DL, another source confirms. — Evan Drellich (@EvanDrellich) April 9, 2018

Though the team called it an ankle injury on Sunday, Drellich reported that the issue is with a bone in Bogaerts’ foot.

The injury sending Xander Bogaerts to the 10-day DL is related to a bone in Xander Bogaerts' foot, source says. Foot rather than ankle issue. — Evan Drellich (@EvanDrellich) April 9, 2018

Earlier Monday, Drellich reported that a DL stint was not a foregone conclusion, which lent some optimism toward the injury not being overly serious.

What I’m told re: Xander Bogaerts, plan was to undergo treatment today to determine if DL stint necessary. That a DL trip wasn’t immediate choice is encouraging. Wasn’t having easiest time walking around yesterday, unknown how/how much improved today. Has gone for exam(s). — Evan Drellich (@EvanDrellich) April 9, 2018

The shortstop suffered the injury on Sunday afternoon, when he raced toward the visiting dugout to chase down a throw that slipped out of his glove in the top of the seventh inning. Bogaerts went into a slide and slid directly through the opening in the dugout fence, popping to his feet in the dugout. He initially walked up the stairs and back onto the field before realizing something had gone wrong in his left ankle.

VIDEO: Bogaerts injury in the 7th inning.#RedSox trailing 7-2 in the bottom of the 7th. pic.twitter.com/MwZ2WuuH0k — Red Sox on CLNS (@RedSoxCLNS) April 8, 2018

Bogaerts, 25, got off to an incredibly hot start for the Red Sox this season, batting .368 with a .711 slugging percentage and 1.111 OPS through the season’s first nine games. He leads the Red Sox in all three categories.

Entering Monday, Bogaerts led all of MLB with seven doubles, and his nine RBIs have him tied for seventh in MLB.

Bogaerts has also been contributing to the best defense in baseball, as he’s yet to commit an error on 40 total chances. As a team, the Red Sox have committed zero errors through nine games.