WORCESTER (CBS) – Coming this fall, it’ll only take travelers about an hour to get from central Massachusetts to Philadelphia.

Massport announced Monday that American Airlines will offer daily flights between Worcester Airport and Philadelphia Airport. Beginning in October, flights will depart Worcester at 8 a.m. and arrive in Philly at 9:05 a.m. A returning flight departs Philadelphia at 9:30 a.m. and lands in Worcester at 10:39 a.m.

The Telegram & Gazette reports that American will be flying Embraer 145 jets that can seat 50 people between the two destinations.

“Worcester Regional Airport is an important tool for connecting Massachusetts’ local economy to the global economy,’’ Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito said in a statement. “American Airlines’ investment will provide important support for more economic growth in Central Massachusetts and our administration looks forward to continuing our work with Massport and ORH to make this airport an important connector throughout the region.”

Worcester Airport recently installed a new Category III instrument landing system, which allows for landings in low visibility weather. The $30 million investment was expected to attract more businesses to the airport.

JetBlue already offers daily flights to Orlando and Ft. Lauderdale, Florida out of Worcester, and will begin service to JFK International Airport in New York on May 3.