BOSTON (CBS) — Kaitlyn Kiely and Matt Wetherbee have every intention to make it through the entire 26.2 mile Boston Marathon course, but their marathon story is far from run of the mill.

The longtime Somerville couple hit the road at 9 a.m. this Monday, exactly one week before the Boston Marathon. Kiely was running and pushing Wetherbee, who is paralyzed, in a racing wheelchair.

Somerville couple setting out on #BostonMarathon course a week early. Kaitlyn Kiely pushing her boyfriend Matt the entire 26.2 miles (Matt was paralyzed from a spinal cord injury 2 yrs ago playing pick-up bball) @wbz pic.twitter.com/muWlXxioWt — Nick Giovanni (@NickGNews) April 9, 2018

Wetherbee suffered a severe spinal cord injury during a pickup basketball game two years ago and has been going through rehab ever since.

When Kiely ran the Boston Marathon last year, she made a pledge to run the 2018 race with Wetherbee. Although they did not qualify for the marathon in time, the couple decided to run a week early so they could still support their cause, a place called Journey Forward where Wetherbee goes to rehab four times a week.

A few runners joined the couple at the start line and other supporters cheered them on as they began their journey.