STAFFORD, Conn. (AP) — Police say a middle school janitor in Stafford threatened a school shooting in a move that prompted a district-wide lockdown.

Fifty-eight-year-old David Wachta of Monson, Massachusetts has been arrested and charged with breach of peace and first-degree threatening.

schooljanitor Janitor Arrested For Allegedly Threatening School Shooting

David Wachta, a school janitor in Stafford who is accused of threatening to shoot up the school (Photo Courtesy: Connecticut State Police)

Police say school administrators learned Wachta, a janitor at Stafford Middle School, had made the threat on Friday, saying he was going to “shoot up the school.”

The schools were on lockdown until after Wachta was arrested shortly before noon on Monday. The schools were on a soft lockdown, which means students and teachers were allowed to roam but not leave the buildings.

Wachta is being held on a bond of $100,000.

