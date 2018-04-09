HAVERHILL (CBS) – A man was killed by a falling tree in Haverhill.

The Essex District Attorney’s Office said the 60-year-old man and his son were clearing tree branches in his backyard on Hoyt Street when the accident happened around 5 p.m. Sunday.

“One large tree had snapped in half and was leaning against another nearby tree. As the man was trying to cut down the snapped tree, the supporting tree gave out and the snapped tree fell on top of him,” D.A. spokeswoman Carrie Kimball Monahan said in a statement Monday.

Firefighters cut the tree, pulled it off the man and he was rushed to Holy Family Hospital where he died.

The man’s name has not been made public.